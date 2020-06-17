autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Two-Wheeler Month  
Car reviews:
 

The C8 Corvette Frunk Is Large Enough for a Beer Keg, But Only If It’s a Sixtel

17 Jun 2020, 14:28 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
How large is exactly a large trunk? When it comes to sports cars, expectations need to be lowered for obvious reasons. Performance may come first, but even the C8 Corvette is surprisingly spacious.
23 photos
C8 Corvette with a beer keg in the frunkC8 Corvette with a beer keg in the frunkC8 Corvette with a beer keg in the frunkC8 Corvette with a beer keg in the frunkEuropean C8 Corvette (2022 model)European C8 Corvette (2022 model)European C8 Corvette (2022 model)C8 Corvette ConvertibleC8 Corvette ConvertibleC8 Corvette ConvertibleC8 Corvette ConvertibleC8 Corvette ConvertibleC8 Corvette ConvertibleC8 Corvette ConvertibleC8 Corvette ConvertibleC8 Corvette ConvertibleC8 Corvette ConvertibleC8 Corvette ConvertibleC8 Corvette ConvertibleC8 Corvette ConvertibleC8 Corvette ConvertibleC8 Corvette Convertible
A keg fits in the front trunk as you can tell from the main photo, shared by Ryan Grimard on the C8 Corvette Owners (And Friends) group on Facebook. But as the headline implies, the mid-engine sports car can only fit a sixtel instead of a half keg. Nevertheless, that’s plenty of beer for a barbeque.

“Can you get the tap through the firewall next to the remote start,” jokingly commented Floyd Thatcher. When all is said and done, the frunk is right-sized for this type of vehicle. Including the actual trunk behind the LT2 small-block V8, Chevrolet quotes 12.6 cubic feet (357 liters) in total.

That cargo volume is 2.4 cubic feet shy of the seventh generation, but for greater perspective, the Mazda MX-5 Miata can take merely 4.6 cubic feet (130 liters) and the Audi R8 V10 supercar makes do with 8 cubic feet (226 liters). If the removable roof is stored in the rear trunk, the frunk of the C8 Corvette should be large enough for a weekender bag or two backpacks.

To those who wonder about the beer type and brewery, owner Ryan Grimard is much obliged to report that the sixtel keg is full of Double Hop Hop India Pale Ale by the Aeronaut Brewing Company. As for those who are interested in making the C8 going faster, the frunk is more than adequate for a bottle of nitrous although this mod will void the powertrain’s warranty.

On a related note, have you heard that the Stingray exceeds the EPA fuel economy estimate on the highway? Two owners have recently reported 28 and 29 miles to the gallon (8.4 and 8.1 liters per 100 kilometers, respectively) as opposed to 27, rendering the C8 more efficient than the 2020 Porsche 911.
C8 Corvette frunk 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Cargo Capacity Chevrolet Corvette sports car pic of the day
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day