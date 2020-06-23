Animal Crossing Receives C8 Corvette-Themed Downloadable Content

Developed by Nintendo, the social simulation game known as Animal Crossing has sold tens of millions of units worldwide. Also available on iOS and Android, the open-ended sim does not have a set objective.
Players are free to do as they like, and if you want an objective, that would be to pay off the mortgage on your house or to become mayor and create your own town. It’s a neat lil’ game, alright, and Chevy just made it better.
“Rev up your Animal Crossing world with the ultimate 2020 Corvette haven,” reads a statement from the golden bowtie. The download pack in question includes “enough posters, gear, and designs to excite even the most storied fans.” The question is, why did Chevrolet come up with this content?
As you may have heard, the C8 hype is far from dying down. Pre-owned prices are still sky-high, the motoring media can’t get enough of the Z06 and ZR1, and not even the competition can dent the sports car’s reputation.
Uploaded on Pinterest of all places, the content in question includes a themed bedroom, a poster pack, a "tile and wallpaper" pack, two floor designs, and two gear sets. In other words, Chevrolet wants your kid to develop his or her appreciation for the mid-engine Corvette while playing Animal Crossing.
In the real world, the C8 is back in production after a temporary halt of the assembly line in Bowling Green over the coronavirus pandemic. Some of those waiting on their 2020 models won’t get their cars, but the good news is that they’ll have priority for the 2021 Corvette coupe and convertible.
The Stingray soldiers on, and the Z06 mentioned beforehand is nowhere in sight. Team Corvette is testing mules day in and day out, and the aero trickery as well as the exhaust system don’t appear to be ready for production yet.
Even the flat-plane crankshaft V8 still has plenty of testing ahead of it. Derived from the LT5 of the C8.R. racecar, the LT6 couldn’t arrive at a better time if you remember that Ford will discontinue the GT350 and GT350R.
