Good News: Chevrolet Updates Dealers on 2020 and 2021 C8 Corvette Production

There has been a lot of uncertainty among eager future owners of the mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8. Fortunately, it seems the General Motors brand has finally managed to update its dealers on the plans for production. And the best news is the info concerns both the 2020 C8 Corvette as well as the 2021 model year upgrade.
With the ongoing global health crisis there’s almost nothing left certain in the world – and that’s true for the automotive industry as well. And we know one group of upcoming eager owners of the mid-engine C8 Corvette who are making dents in their rugs at home while circling around the Wi-Fi router.
It is because they have been waiting for updates on Corvette production – the model’s fate has been shrouded in mystery for months already. The situation has not been for the faint of heart, but according to CorvetteBlogger.com the light shines at the end of the tunnel.
Apparently, Chevrolet dealers have received on July 1st the much-anticipated production update. And the best part is the breakdown includes both 2020 MY and 2021 C8 Corvettes. First off, for the 2020 models it appears that all event statuses 3000 or higher will be processed and produced according to the order, expected to be finished by November.
On the other hand, if the event code for a 2020 C8 Corvette is at 1100, Chevrolet will require the client to switch the order to a newer 2021 Corvette. The dealers should help with the resubmitting process – and find the event status for anyone who does not know it (there is also the possibility to refer to the Corvette Concierge available on the official web page).
Future owners of the 2021 C8 Corvette need to know that order books open on July 30th and Chevrolet is keeping the same $58,900 base price for the series. You’ll need to check up on the associated options because that is where the automaker usually varies things (as in rising them). And last but not least, the 2020 Corvette Convertible is expected to kick off on August 3rd.
