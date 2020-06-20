This Is What a Hennessey Exhaust Does to People Riding in a C8 Corvette

Human senses love to be around the Corvette C8 even when the car is in stock form. But since stock is never enough for some people, there are already several tuning packages available or in the works to make it even more impressive.
Among the first to jump on board the C8 tuning train was Texas-based Hennessey. The tuner has already proved what the addition of a special stainless steel exhaust and some nitrous can do to the car back in May, when it took a C8 down the Continental Tires Proving Grounds in Uvalde, Texas and reached a top speed of 205.1 mph (330.07 kph).
That speed is, by all accounts so far, the fastest a Corvette from the new generation was driven – but because the model is still young, don't be surprised if that speed is exceeded at some point in the future.
The Hennessey exhaust, which adds 21 hp at the rear wheel and 19 lb-ft of torque, has already captured the hearts of customers, and the company has started fitting it on more C8s. This week, Hennessey took one of its customers for a spin around the track, with the owner riding shotgun for maximum effect.
Close to dropping his phone once the car accelerates from a standstill, the man is so thrilled with how the C8 behaves and sounds that at one point he even says this version is more of a Corvette than the factory one – watch the video below for reactions and some words of praise for the modified Vette.
The exhaust system is not the only hardware Hennessey can modify for the C8. A twin-turbo system is already being tried, and the near future also holds surprises when it comes to the wheel, tires, suspension, brakes, and of course carbon fiber body components.
