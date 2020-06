This Is What a Hennessey Exhaust Does to People Riding in a C8 Corvette

Among the first to jump on board the C8 tuning train was Texas-based Hennessey. The tuner has already proved what the addition of a special stainless steel exhaust and some nitrous can do to the car back in May, when it took a C8 down the Continental Tires Proving Grounds in Uvalde, Texas and reached a top speed of 205.1 mph (330.07 kph).That speed is, by all accounts so far, the fastest a Corvette from the new generation was driven – but because the model is still young, don't be surprised if that speed is exceeded at some point in the future.The Hennessey exhaust , which adds 21 hp at the rear wheel and 19 lb-ft of torque, has already captured the hearts of customers, and the company has started fitting it on more C8s. This week, Hennessey took one of its customers for a spin around the track, with the owner riding shotgun for maximum effect.Close to dropping his phone once the car accelerates from a standstill, the man is so thrilled with how the C8 behaves and sounds that at one point he even says this version is more of a Corvette than the factory one – watch the video below for reactions and some words of praise for the modified Vette.The exhaust system is not the only hardware Hennessey can modify for the C8. A twin-turbo system is already being tried, and the near future also holds surprises when it comes to the wheel, tires, suspension, brakes, and of course carbon fiber body components.