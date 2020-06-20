C3 Corvette "Confused Stingray" Shows C7 Face Swap, Looks Surprising

The arrival of the C8 Corvette has shifted the market perception about the badge, even though 'Vette aficionados will tell you that Zora Arkus-Duntov, the engineer who placed this name on the high-performance map, had envisioned a mid-engined switch ever since the 1960s. So, what other aspects of the Corvette can be redefined? Well, thanks to this rendering, we can forget many of the things we thought we knew about the C3 and the C7.
What do these two iterations of the iconic American go-fast machine have in common? Well, for one thing, the C7 (here's a review, by, the way) saw the revival of the Stingray badge, which had been dormant since the early days of the C3.
This pixel painting blurs the line between the two, since it places the front end of the newer model on the body of the classic.
Then again, this rendering does more than that, since it mixes the two starting from the A-pillar forward instead of simply sticking to the front fascia, as many face swap renderings do. As we’ve discussed on multiple occasions, such pixel experiments are quite popular these days and they don’t often involve vehicles that share a bloodline. In fact, here’s an example involving the Shelby Cobra and the Dodge Challenger Hellcat.
Sure, the nose of the vehicle might appear a bit massive for the silhouette, but, at least from where I'm standing, it makes for a respectable fit. One way to balance things out would be to add a wickerbill to the tail of the digital contraption, but that might give the whole car a tuner look, taking things is a different direction.
As for the mind behind this shenanigan, you can thank pixel wielder Camm Fisher for the image. For the record, the aficionado we're talking about spends his motoring days behind the wheel of the Chevrolet, namely a fight-gen Camaro.
This pixel painting blurs the line between the two, since it places the front end of the newer model on the body of the classic.
Then again, this rendering does more than that, since it mixes the two starting from the A-pillar forward instead of simply sticking to the front fascia, as many face swap renderings do. As we’ve discussed on multiple occasions, such pixel experiments are quite popular these days and they don’t often involve vehicles that share a bloodline. In fact, here’s an example involving the Shelby Cobra and the Dodge Challenger Hellcat.
Sure, the nose of the vehicle might appear a bit massive for the silhouette, but, at least from where I'm standing, it makes for a respectable fit. One way to balance things out would be to add a wickerbill to the tail of the digital contraption, but that might give the whole car a tuner look, taking things is a different direction.
As for the mind behind this shenanigan, you can thank pixel wielder Camm Fisher for the image. For the record, the aficionado we're talking about spends his motoring days behind the wheel of the Chevrolet, namely a fight-gen Camaro.