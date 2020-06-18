This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Is an SS Clone Turned into a Summer Cruiser

This 1969 Pontiac GTO “Judge” Hasn’t Seen Any Rain Lately, Looks Truly Fabulous

With the right love and care, a 50-year-old car can easily serve as anyone’s daily driver, and the 1969 Camaro that someone is selling on Craigslist is just the living proof in this regard. 19 photos



“It’s an original Cali base model car, that according to the second owner who I bought it from was turned into an ss clone at the dealer in 69... How true that, I don’t know,” the seller explains on Craigslist.



While the Camaro looks pretty good, with no scratch or dent visible in the attached photos, it’s important to keep in mind that it received a full paintjob nearly one year ago. And what’s more, it’s also been gifted with a new interior, so if you plan to purchase this car to use it as a daily driver, it has almost everything it needs to serve this purpose.



Interestingly enough, the car has also been converted into a summer cruiser by removing certain components, but the owner says whoever buys it would also be provided with all these parts. So if needed, the car can be converted back to its original state without too much effort.



“Car was built as a summer cruiser (no wiper motor/blower motor) but i have most of the parts to throw those back in,” the seller says, adding that some other improvements has also been made, including a new master cylinder and brake booster.



As for the price, no, this Camaro isn't necessarily the most affordable that you can find right now, but given its condition, it's probably worth checking out. You can buy the car for $42,000, and it can be seen in person in East San Jose in California.

