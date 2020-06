1969 Chevy Nova “Barn Find” Has Been Parked for 6 Years, Still a Beauty Queen

And the 1969 Nova that someone is selling on Craigslist these days can easily become the car that you can drive on a regular basis with just a bunch of small improvements.The owner, who for some reason describes the car as being a barn find (probably because it’s been parked for the past six years), explains it’s a low-mileage Nova, with only 67,700 miles (108,900 km) on the clock. Sure, this isn’t necessarily low mileage, and since it has been sitting for so long, there’s a good chance whoever owned the car before drove it much more than the one selling it on Craigslist.This Nova comes with a 250 ci (4.1-liter) engine, and according to the listing it was running correctly six years ago before eventually being parked.“I started giving it a full service, but stop short of cleaning and rebuilding the carbs. With a carb clean and some rear suspension work it's turn key. Fuel tank has been drained and cleaned, lots of new parts including fuel filter, battery, spark plugs and alarm,” the seller says.The car is mostly stock, which means that no major upgrades have been made, albeit the transmission itself has already been replaced. The Nova shipped with an automatic transmission, but the owner converted it to a manual unit at some point during its life.As far as the condition of the Nova is concerned, this is quite a beauty, as it features a fresh paint and a pretty clean interior. Given the paint is new, there are literally no scratches, and the photos that you can also find here are the living proof in this regard.This Nova isn’t necessarily expensive, and the seller expects to get $8,750 for the car.