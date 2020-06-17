Civilized Cycles’ Model 1 e-Bike Is Unlike Any Other You’ve Seen

5 1962 Chevrolet Nova Barn Find Just Needs a Second Chance to Shine

3 This Tuned 1967 Chevy Nova Full of Rust Is the GTS Car You Can Drive Every Day

2 This 1966 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport Barn Find Has No Idea What Rust Is

1 1966 Chevy Nova "Red Devil" Has Two of Everything

1969 Chevy Nova “Barn Find” Has Been Parked for 6 Years, Still a Beauty Queen

The Chevy Nova continues to be one of the cars that many people are looking for these days, not necessarily as project cars but as daily drivers too. 18 photos



The owner, who for some reason describes the car as being a barn find (probably because it’s been parked for the past six years), explains it’s a low-mileage Nova, with only 67,700 miles (108,900 km) on the clock. Sure, this isn’t necessarily low mileage, and since it has been sitting for so long, there’s a good chance whoever owned the car before drove it much more than the one selling it on Craigslist.



This Nova comes with a 250 ci (4.1-liter) engine, and according to the listing it was running correctly six years ago before eventually being parked.



“I started giving it a full service, but stop short of cleaning and rebuilding the carbs. With a carb clean and some rear suspension work it's turn key. Fuel tank has been drained and cleaned, lots of new parts including fuel filter, battery, spark plugs and alarm,” the seller says.



The car is mostly stock, which means that no major upgrades have been made, albeit the transmission itself has already been replaced. The Nova shipped with an automatic transmission, but the owner converted it to a manual unit at some point during its life.



As far as the condition of the Nova is concerned, this is quite a beauty, as it features a fresh paint and a pretty clean interior. Given the paint is new, there are literally no scratches, and the photos that you can also find here are the living proof in this regard.



This Nova isn’t necessarily expensive, and the seller expects to get $8,750 for the car. And the 1969 Nova that someone is selling on Craigslist these days can easily become the car that you can drive on a regular basis with just a bunch of small improvements.The owner, who for some reason describes the car as being a barn find (probably because it’s been parked for the past six years), explains it’s a low-mileage Nova, with only 67,700 miles (108,900 km) on the clock. Sure, this isn’t necessarily low mileage, and since it has been sitting for so long, there’s a good chance whoever owned the car before drove it much more than the one selling it on Craigslist.This Nova comes with a 250 ci (4.1-liter) engine, and according to the listing it was running correctly six years ago before eventually being parked.“I started giving it a full service, but stop short of cleaning and rebuilding the carbs. With a carb clean and some rear suspension work it's turn key. Fuel tank has been drained and cleaned, lots of new parts including fuel filter, battery, spark plugs and alarm,” the seller says.The car is mostly stock, which means that no major upgrades have been made, albeit the transmission itself has already been replaced. The Nova shipped with an automatic transmission, but the owner converted it to a manual unit at some point during its life.As far as the condition of the Nova is concerned, this is quite a beauty, as it features a fresh paint and a pretty clean interior. Given the paint is new, there are literally no scratches, and the photos that you can also find here are the living proof in this regard.This Nova isn’t necessarily expensive, and the seller expects to get $8,750 for the car.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.