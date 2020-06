FWD

That's right, the eye candy sitting before us was born in a little piece of software called Photoshop, mixing the infamous MK III evolution of the Cobra with the contemporary Challenger Hellcat.And, since the Mopar realm is crazy about the Challenger Hellcat these days, the mix between the not-exactly-shy fenders of the British-born roadster and the Dodge's extrovert WB approach easily rivals that face swap for the title of this virtual build's most effervescent part.Besides, while the Challenger name is no stranger to side exhausts (think: 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A ), the Shelby Cobra's all-out hardware makes the tips of the said production model look almost normal. And we have to thank digital artist frzeditz for these pixels.Following the Ford craze that turned Shelby into an "in-house" modder in the 1960s, the 70s weren't the most exuberant decade for gearhead. Nevertheless, when Lee Iacocca went from the Blue Oval to Chrysler at the end of the decade, he once again brought Shelby into the game (Iacocca was the one who had recruited Shelby for the Mustang program).Sure, the 80s were packed withmodels and compact bodies, but, despite these being quite a departure from his original hits, the Texan wizard worked his full magic on models like the Shelby Charger or the Omni GLH. Moving into the 90s, we find Shelby parts on cars such as the Dodge Daytona IROC R/T and even the Durango S.P 360.Oh, and let's not overlook the legend's involvement with the original Viper. And while we're talking American symbols with four wheels, Shelby was also a technical adviser for the first-generation Ford GT.Well, given the said diversity of models touched by Carroll Shelby, perhaps the rendering we have here isn't that strange...