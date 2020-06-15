From Pony to Pussy: The Hello Kitty Ford Mustang Exists and It’s Glorious

More on this:

Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Races Tuned Chevrolet Camaro SS 1LE, a Gap Is Born

These days, Ford and Chevrolet have very different ways of building muscle cars that love to be thrown around a racetrack. So while the Mustang Shelby GT350 was born as a circuit-savvy derivative, the Camaro gets the 1LE package. Sure, we all dream about challenging Porsche 911s in the 650 hp, Nurburgring-taming ZL1 1LE, but, if you're looking for a closer GT350 competitor, you'll have to go for the SS 1LE. 5 photos



Let's take the



And if you're looking for numbers, you should know the V8 under the hood of the aero-gifted Camaro now delivers north of 500 ponies to the rear wheels.



Following the said treatment, the Camaro SS 1LE recently got together with a Mustang Shelby GT350, with the aim of establishing which car can reach the horizon first. Now, while the two slabs of American duked it out on the street, please don't use this as an example and head over to the drag strip for such confrontations.



Nevertheless, according to the YouTuber who caught the whole thing on camera, the Mustang had seen its catalytic converters being removed, but we can't talk about the exact effects of the job.



Now, if you happen to be in a rush, you can head over to the 0:30 point of the clip below, which is we'll you'll find the first race between the two muscle heroes, featuring the usual rolling start. And yes, this is an all-manual brawl here.



In stock form, the handling, braking, cooling and downforce package that is the 1LE means the 455-pony Camaro is no match for the 526 hp 'Stang. But there are gearheads out there who gift their SS 1LEs with just enough mods to show Shelby GT350 Mustangs the taillights.Let's take the Chevy we have here, for instance, which seems to have been massaged with the said purpose in mind. To be more precise, the 6.2-liter LT1 of the Camaro has been given the good old heads-cam-intake treatment, with the V8 having visited the Texas Speed gym.And if you're looking for numbers, you should know the V8 under the hood of the aero-gifted Camaro now delivers north of 500 ponies to the rear wheels.Following the said treatment, the Camaro SS 1LE recently got together with a Mustang Shelby GT350, with the aim of establishing which car can reach the horizon first. Now, while the two slabs of American duked it out on the street, please don't use this as an example and head over to the drag strip for such confrontations.Nevertheless, according to the YouTuber who caught the whole thing on camera, the Mustang had seen its catalytic converters being removed, but we can't talk about the exact effects of the job.Now, if you happen to be in a rush, you can head over to the 0:30 point of the clip below, which is we'll you'll find the first race between the two muscle heroes, featuring the usual rolling start. And yes, this is an all-manual brawl here.