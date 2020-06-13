2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Drag Races C7 Corvette Z06, Traction Not Found

Are you familiar with that feeling a driver experiences when he or she is not sure whether the race that just started features a standing or a rolling start? Now, if all this sounds a bit confusing, the quarter-mile shenanigan we brought along is here to explain, all with the help of a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and a C7 Chevrolet Corvette Z06.
To start with, the two slabs of America got together at the strip, for a good old 1,320 feet battle. And please use this as an example - stay off the streets, heading over to the prepped surface when you feel it's time for battle.
We're looking at a Z06 fitted with the manual tranny, so not only is this slower than the auto, but it also went up against the dual-clutch muscle beast that is the S550-gen GT500.
While the Chevy came to the brawl in factory form, the 'Stang was in the grey area, so we're talking about a JLT cold air intake and a seat removal, while it sent the muscle to the road via Nitto NT05T drag radials.
And this is where the fun part kicked off. You see, both front-engined beasts spun while taking off (for instance, the Mustang drivers placed too much faith in the said rubber, setting the Launch Control to about 3,000 rpm). And, once they stepped off the gas and the back ends recovered, the hooners decided to go back at it.
Of course, all the time spent burning rubber meant the 1/4-mile numbers of both machines would be less than flattering. Nevertheless, as described by the wielder of the snake, it felt like a fair fight. Now, as aptly noted by the aficionado, pulling such stunts isn't advisable, since... the concrete wall is quite close.
PS: If you happen to be in a rush, you can skip to the 2:52 point of the video below for the sprinting brawl described above. Nevertheless, the GT500 is also show drag racing the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye, as well as the C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray later on in the clip (think: 12:53 timestamp).
