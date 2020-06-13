Dodge Challenger "Nitrous Nuke" Is a 6.4 HEMI with a Secret

View this post on Instagram

Æ Had a great experience at @spocom this weekend thanks to @rogueperformanceparts for having me in his booth. ø- @ennerhitchens #dodgechallenger #baggedbyrogue #mopar #moparornocar #musclecars #scatpack #wrappedcars #underglow #hemi #performance #trufiber #scatty #dodge #spocom2019

A post shared by Sergio (@chavez_scat92) on Sep 23, 2019 at 7:51pm PDT