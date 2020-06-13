Dodge Challenger "Nitrous Nuke" Is a 6.4 HEMI with a Secret

It's always a joy to discuss the range-within-a-range HEMIs that make up the supercharged side of the Dodge Challenger engine lineup. However, certain aficionados prefer their V8s without any form of forced induction. So, what do you do if you belong to this camp, but would still want some extra muscle? Well, the Mopar animal sitting before us provides a respectable answer to that question.
The 392 heart of this Challenger has been gifted with an Edelbrock-supplied Victor EFI intake manifold. We're talking about an unit that's not that different from the factory 6.1 SRT intake manifold, but sees its injector bosses being relocated for improved flow, while adding nitrous bosses.
The aftermarket specialist explains the piece can deliver up to 24 ponies compared to the stock mnaifold when fitted to a 6.4 HEMI. However, the owner of this Dodge wanted to make the most out of the goodie and went with a 100-shot of nitrous. Oh, and let's not forget the dual snorkel hood, which reminds one of the Challenger Hellcat Redeye.
The aficionado also wanted to match the extra muscle with some custom aero, which is why the Challenger was gifted with a front splitter, hold in place by a pair of rods. As for the posterior of the vehicle, this is adorned by a forged carbon spoiler that seems to build on the styling on the factory unit.
And, as the custom car-savvy among you might have guessed by the stance of the vehicle, this is a bagged machine - the universal air springs work with Air Lift Performance 3p digital management. Note that the connection to the road is further tweaked with the help of custom wheels featuring a multi-spoke profile and a black finish.
As for the wrap, this seems to pack the sort of urban camo we've seen on many tuner rides, so this Dodge Challenger is no sleeper.
Had a great experience at @spocom this weekend thanks to @rogueperformanceparts for having me in his booth.