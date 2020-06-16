1953 Chevrolet Bel Air “Tri-Five Angel” Restomod Begs to Go Cruising

Civilized Cycles’ Model 1 e-Bike Is Unlike Any Other You’ve Seen

When you think of Chevrolet in the 1950s, what comes to mind first? The Bel Air , of course! Eventually replaced by the Impala, this piece of the Tri-Five line is a favorite among restomodders to this day. The white-painted angel in the photo gallery is the perfect example of a tasteful build, packing 350 cubic inches of small-block V8. 35 photos



Bling is also present on the hood, around the headlights, in the grille, bumpers, sides, and on lips of the tires, serving as a throwback to an era of extravagance when gas was cheap and cruising culture was an expression of freedom.



“The sale comes complete with build receipts, service manuals, and plenty of restoration photos” according to the listing, and at $44,995 or $413 per month, it’s pretty good value too for a restomod with so much character and oomph. Air ride suspension makes the 1950s machine a comfortable cruiser, and the two-tone seats with the classically correct bench look bring the point home.



The A-body coupe was originally offered with the Thriftmaster and Blue Flame inline-six engines, and they couldn't be more different from the 5.7-liter crate motor of this fellow here. Spruced up with an Edelbrock intake, Holley four-barrel carburetor, and shorty headers, the two-door Bel Air breathes out through a dual exhaust featuring side-exit tips finished in carefully polished chrome.

Offered by Streetside Classics with only 1,450 miles (2,334 kilometers) on the odo since completion, the luxurious Chevy is fitted with a 700R4 four-speed automatic which is paired to a Positraction rear end. Rack & pinion steering, power front brakes, and a triangulated four-link setup for the rear end are featured too.

