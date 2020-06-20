2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Drag Races Boosted Mustang GT, Destruction Occurs

Ladies and gentlemen drag racers, the two S550-generation Mustangs that brought us here are extremely different, in spite of both relying on supercharged V8s to reach the horizon. And with these ponies being thrown at each other in a drag race, we can zoom in on their quarter-mile brawl.
In the green corner, we have a 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500. Now, the Blue Oval sees the latest GT500 as an all-rounder. As such, the hardware found on the bad boy, from the dual-clutch tranny to the meaty Brembo brakes, means this will gladly attack a round course, while also being fit for drag strip adventures.
As such, the blown 5.2-liter heart of the range-topping 'Stang, which delivers 760 hp and 625 lb-ft of twist, bring a 0 to 60 mph time of 3.3 seconds and a quarter-mile number of 10.7 seconds (these are the official numbers).
And while this example packs a JLT cold air intake, a resonator delete and Nitto NT05R drag radials, real-life 1/4-mile numbers don't always match the official ones.
Then again, the black corner is occupied by what was once a Ford Mustang GT. However, this machine has been modded with the quarter-mile sprint in mind.
The list of aftermarket pieces includes goodies like a VMP supercharger, a built 10-speed auto, a stronger driveshaft (together with new half shafts), a small wheel conversion at the back (the meatier sidewall allows for swifter takeoffs), Steeda suspension, a carbon fiber diet and quite a few others, albeit without a roll cage or a parachute.
Now, while it's clear the battle is not fair, this doesn't take away the sheer adrenaline delivered by such a brawl and you can skip to the 6:27 point of the clip below for the race (note that you'll find the timeslips towards the end of the clip, as well as in the image gallery above).
