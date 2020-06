2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Drag Races Boosted Mustang GT, Destruction Occurs

In the green corner, we have a 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 . Now, the Blue Oval sees the latest GT500 as an all-rounder. As such, the hardware found on the bad boy, from the dual-clutch tranny to the meaty Brembo brakes, means this will gladly attack a round course, while also being fit for drag strip adventures.As such, the blown 5.2-liter heart of the range-topping 'Stang, which delivers 760 hp and 625 lb-ft of twist, bring a 0 to 60 mph time of 3.3 seconds and a quarter-mile number of 10.7 seconds (these are the official numbers).And while this example packs a JLT cold air intake, a resonator delete and Nitto NT05R drag radials, real-life 1/4-mile numbers don't always match the official ones.Then again, the black corner is occupied by what was once a Ford Mustang GT . However, this machine has been modded with the quarter-mile sprint in mind.The list of aftermarket pieces includes goodies like a VMP supercharger, a built 10-speed auto, a stronger driveshaft (together with new half shafts), a small wheel conversion at the back (the meatier sidewall allows for swifter takeoffs), Steeda suspension, a carbon fiber diet and quite a few others, albeit without a roll cage or a parachute.Now, while it's clear the battle is not fair, this doesn't take away the sheer adrenaline delivered by such a brawl and you can skip to the 6:27 point of the clip below for the race (note that you'll find the timeslips towards the end of the clip, as well as in the image gallery above).