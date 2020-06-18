Dodge Challenger SRT 392 Drag Races Tuned Audi S4, Standing Start Does the Trick

We'll start by talking about the Mopar machine, since this sits pretty close to the factory configuration. As such, this is a 2017 Challenger SRT 392 that comes with a mid-muffler delete and a Hellcat air box.As for the Audi, we're looking at a 2012 model (this is the previous generation of the toy). This means that the stock configuration of the sedan involves a 3.0-liter V6 working with a supercharger and delivering 333 ponies. The motor has been gifted with a custom pulley, a heat exchanger and a tune, and it is now delivering around 420 horsepower.Now, while the muscle car comes with the eight-speed automatic, not the six-speed manual, the S4 is fitted with a S-Tronic dual-clutch tranny, which obviously allows for swifter shifting compared to the torque converter unit of the German four-door.The two drivers duked it out on multiple occasions, starting out with rolling races that kicked off at 40, 50 and 60 mph, just to make sure each vehicle got its best shot. To that end, the velocity machines we're talking about also engaged in a rolling start shenanigan: at first, the Dodge Challenger set off after the Audi S4, but the second attempt saw them getting off the line at the same time.Now, if you happen to be in a rush, you can find the said battle at the 8:30 point of the clip. However, the rolling race stunts kick off at the 5:12 timestamp.PS: While these races took place on the street, please don't use them as an example. In other words, head over to the drag strip when you feel the need for speed.