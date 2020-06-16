Twin-Turbo Dodge Viper Races Tuned Kawasaki Ninja H2, 200 MPH Domination Follows

Neither the Dodge Viper, nor the Kawasaki H2 need any help with delivering a memorably quick driving experience. After all, the first is animated by an 8.4-liter V10, while the second comes supercharger straight from the factory. However, the examples we have here are a bit different, and what do you do when two beasts of the sort get together? You try to see which one can reach the horizon quicker, obviously.
We're about to zoom in on one of the hottest and crowded Saturday nights this season has seen. However, before we move any further, keep in mind not take such shenanigans for an example and hit the drag strip when you feel it's time for battle.
Now, you'll need more than one hand to count the many machines that took part in this competition hooning session. But we'll focus on the headliners.
Starting from the 228 hp two-wheeled monster that is the stock Kawasaki Ninja H2, the owner of this example decided to home-brew an H2R (you know, the 310 hp, non-street-legal range-topper). As such, the supercharged 998cc engine has been fitted with goodies such as custom heads, a ported blower featuring custom gearing, an intercooler and others. And with the engine now delivering around 300 ponies, the power is delivered via an elongated swingarm.
As for the supercar, its V10 now features a twin-turbo kit that takes the game to past 1,800 horsepower (it's a Calvo Motorsports machine), with the power being sent to the rear wheels via a sequential tranny. Oh, and suspension tweaks, along with Viper ACR aero ensure all that muscle is kept in check. Those beadlock wheels? They are just a visual feature, even though you might expect such a hardware on a build like this.
Now, if you head over to the 10:50 point of the video, you'll notice the two hooners, along with their friends, discussing the details of the highway race. The first attempts to get an even start failed, but the run showcased at the 13:31 timestamp provides just that (think: 60 mph takeoff).
Then again, this isn't the kind of video you want to skip through and here's a spoiler: the 1,600 hp Viper engine on another car that caught fire at the end of the clip only suffered minimal damage.
