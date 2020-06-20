2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport Apparently Spied Uncamouflaged

Soy? Foam? Cars? Are You Sure Cars are What's Being Talked About Here?

If not doctored, the picture provided by Jon Kilbourne appears to have captured a media shoot. Considering that ordering for the smaller of the two SUVs starts next month and “The Wild Returns” on July 13th, it's high time for the Blue Oval to get those marketing and press materials ready. Fake or not, the two-door Bronco and the Sport match the exterior design of uncamouflaged prototypes spied a few months ago. Uploaded on the group by Jon Kilbourne, the pic also features a pair of pickup trucks.Starting off with the mid-sized Bronco , the paint appears to be Cyber Orange or a color derived from it. Complemented by black wheels, fender flares, side mirrors, and a black roof that looks eerily similar to the Freedom Top from the Jeep Wrangler, the off-roader is gifted with short overhangs.Moving on to the Bronco Sport, the Escape-based crossover appears to feature a roof rack of sorts and steelies instead of alloy wheels. Some suggest that steel wheels are standard on the “Badlands” trim level, expected to be the most off-road variant of the unibody utility vehicle. Engine-wise, the baby off-roader is going to get two EcoBoosts with three and four cylinders.An eight-speed auto is standard, and leaked photos of the order system reveal two tire sizes, a towing package, and a shorter wheelbase than the Escape. To the point, 105.1 versus 106.7 inches (267 and 271 centimeters).Finally, the F-150 is so pixelated that it’s hard to point out what trim level or powertrain we’re looking at. The two chromed horizontal bars on the front grille lead us to believe that it’s the outgoing model, not the 2021 pickup that will be revealed on Thursday and detailed a bit more the following day.If not doctored, the picture provided by Jon Kilbourne appears to have captured a media shoot. Considering that ordering for the smaller of the two SUVs starts next month and “The Wild Returns” on July 13th, it's high time for the Blue Oval to get those marketing and press materials ready.