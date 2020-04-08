See the Hennessey Jeep Gladiator Maximus Raise Hell in the Desert

At the end of last year, Texas tuner Hennessey introduced its own interpretation of the revived Jeep Gladiator in the form of the Maximus. The limited run of monsterized Jeeps has already started being made, and last week Hennessey announced the availability of the fourth Maximus.
To stir potential customers into doing something about it, the tuner has released a video this week, showing the Maximus doing its thing in a desert somewhere as part of the testing program. You can watch it in full at the end of this text.
“There’s nothing like jumping a 1000 HP Jeep over sand dunes,” said John Hennessey when the car was announced. “Maximus 1000 is a very special vehicle under any driving conditions, on or off-road.”
The Maximus is a Jeep only in name, considering all the modifications made to it by the Texans. The vehicle is based on the Rubicon Gladiator, but that was gutted and its regular engine replaced with one sourced from a Hellcat.
That means the powerplant that makes the Maximus tick is now a monstrous 6.2-liter supercharged V8, linked to an 8-speed automatic transmission,and it develops 1,000 hp. The 0-600 mph acceleration time for the pickup on steroids has been rated at 3.9 seconds.
Visible in the video released by the tuner are also some of the modifications made to the underbody of the truck. They include the upgraded suspension with a 6-inch lift, and the huge 20-inch wheels wrapped in off-road tires.
Hennessey nicknamed its version of the Gladiator Badassery on 4-wheels, and initially planned to make 24 of them. For some reason, that production run was halved, are we are now expecting just 12 to be ever made. The fourth was just announced earlier this month.
Hennessey charges $225,000 for each Maximus, which is quite a lot considering the base price for the Gladiator Rubicon is just $44,000.
