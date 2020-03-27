Hear the Pre-Twin-Turbo Hennessey C8 Corvette Roar on the Track

It hasn't been long since John Hennessey, the founder of the tuning house that goes by the same name, got his hands on the brand new C8 Corvette, and we’ve already seen the car drive for 1,400 miles from Michigan to Texas and get tested on the dyno.
As you might imagine, Hennessey plans to come up with some tuning solutions for the Corvette, and to do that it needs a lot of baseline data about the car’s capabilities. To get it, a trip to the track to drive the hell out of it was of course neeeded.
For this task, Hennessey chose the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) track near Austin Texas, and 15-time SCCA national champion John Heinricy as the driver.
What you can see in the video below is footage of the testing done at COTA. Important to note is that, despite this video being uploaded a few hours ago, it shows the Corvette in stock form. Or should we say, just one day before it got twin turbos, the first C8 to be tuned this way.
After the runs around the track were completed, the car was fitted with the new hardware, as Hennessey is aiming to increase the power output to around 1,200 hp. That’s more than double the power the car develops in its usual configuration.
As it exits the factory doors, the Corvette is fitted with a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter small-block V8 linked to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and rated at 495 horsepower and 637 Nm of torque.
The Texas-based tuning house did not say when it expects the upgrades for the C8 to be ready, but we do expect more info on the project to surface as work progresses.
In the meantime, you can have your tuning thirst quenched from either the Ford GT500 Venom or the SRT Hellcat Redeye that have already been launched by Hennessey.
