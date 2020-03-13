The $1.9 Million Harley-Davidson Blue Edition, an Exercise in Outrageous Luxury

5 Hennessey Venom F5 Carbon-Fiber Chassis Detailed, Looks Like a Work of Art

More on this:

Hear the Hennessey GT500 Venom 1000 Roaring on the Dyno

Back in the beginning of the year, specialist tuner Hennessey got its hand on the new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and found it unsatisfactory in stock form. Tested on the dyno, the car pumped out 708.5 rear-wheel horsepower at the time, and of course that doesn’t sit well with the tuner. 4 photos



Torque in the car that now wears the name Hennessey GT500 Venom 1000 has also been increased significantly, to 850 lb-ft torque @ 4,800 rpm. That’s way higher than the



For the record, even with the official specs, the GT500 was the most powerful production Mustang ever made, so cranking the numbers even higher sure makes the Venom a different kind of monster. And you can hear how much of a difference the extra horses make in the video attached below.



Since in the tuning world a tremendous amount of power is never enough, the house is working on an even more extreme version of the GT500. Called GT500 Venom 1200, it will develop – you guessed – 1,200 hp and no less than 1,000 lb-ft torque. For now, there is no video available for this variant, but we expect Hennessey to do something about that soon.



Back to the Venom 1000, the car can already be ordered, with pricing available



Following months of hard work, the engine suffered some mutations and it is now capable of much more. The supercharger and the fuel injectors have been upgraded to such a degree that now, according to the newest dyno testing released earlier this week, the car is capable of 1,000 hp at the crank (833 hp WHP) when running on E85.Torque in the car that now wears the name Hennessey GT500 Venom 1000 has also been increased significantly, to 850 lb-ft torque @ 4,800 rpm. That’s way higher than the official performance specs announced by Ford to be 760 horsepower and 625 lb.-ft. of torque in combination with the dual-clutch transmission.For the record, even with the official specs, the GT500 was the most powerful production Mustang ever made, so cranking the numbers even higher sure makes the Venom a different kind of monster. And you can hear how much of a difference the extra horses make in the video attached below.Since in the tuning world a tremendous amount of power is never enough, the house is working on an even more extreme version of the GT500. Called GT500 Venom 1200, it will develop – you guessed – 1,200 hp and no less than 1,000 lb-ft torque. For now, there is no video available for this variant, but we expect Hennessey to do something about that soon.Back to the Venom 1000, the car can already be ordered, with pricing available upon request . As usual, Hennessey points out that road tests of up to 200 miles were made, and the modifications come with a 3 year/36,000 miles warranty.