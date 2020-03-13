Crashed McLaren 720S Gets Custom "Darth Vader" Front End

It's almost on a daily basis that we get to enjoy all sorts of custom builds and renderings (the two are often connected) portraying idiosyncratic views on the performance car world. However, real-world projects based on the McLaren 720S are quite rare, with the $300,000+ dealership sticker of the supercar keeping many modders at bay. However, the example that brought us here has a different story.
Some Maccas are luckier than others and this one started out in life as a 2019 model, albeit with the 720 horsepower toy (this official number is underrated, remember?) having reporedly crashed after just 150 miles.
The damage wasn't the light kind: while the front end took quite a hit, other areas of the mid-engined machine were affected, with the airbags having deployed and one of the rear wheels looking out of place, among others.
It appears that a Swedish aficionado called Richard Wikner decided to turn the sad story of the Woking machine into a fresh start. As such, the supercar entered his garage for a serious makeover.
You'll get to see three episodes of the process in the YouTube videos below, with the documenting of the adventure having kicked off in November last year - Swedish language skills might help, since the videos doesn't come with subtitles.
It looks like Richard is currently working to prepare a mold for what could be a carbon fiber build - one thing is clear, the man wants to brew his own bodywork rather than install new factory or tuner-sourced panels.
Keep in mind that the McLaren 720S isn't just about the power - the British velocity tool also comes with some of the most advanced aerodynamic solutions in the supercar segment. Among others, this features air intakes in its headlight sockets and aero channels behind the outer door panels, so this custom body shenanigan is no easy feat.
