Twin-Turbo C8 Corvette by Hennessey Is The First, Sounds Like a Bad Boy

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, the time has finally come to see the let's-twin-turbo-the-C8-Corvette plan being translated into the real world. The Internet has been talking about this long before the mid-engined 'Vette was released and it looks like Hennessey Performance was the first to do it.
The Texan specialist first mentioned the idea in December last year and the company has now released a video showcasing a 2020 Corvette Stingray whose engine compartment now accommodates a pair of turbos.
As you'll notice in the vide, the snails are placed low and far back. And while this sort of packaging isn't necessarily a surprise, we can't say the same about the soundtrack of the thing.
Turbochargers might be more effective than superchargers when it comes to making big muscle numbers, but they definitely lag behind in terms of the aural experience. Well, as it turns out, the pair of turbos fitted to the 6.2-liter V8 of the Chevy hasn't ruined the voice of the motor.
The Lone Star State developer had announced it would take the new Corvette to 1,200 horsepower, a massive jump from the factory output of 495 ponies. However, the current output of the LT2 motor is unknown, but it shouldn't take long until we get more details on the matter.
This 1,200 hp pack also includes forged aluminum pistons (the compression ratio has dropped from 11.5:1 to 10.0:1), forged steel connecting rods, as well as a strengthened version of the machine's factory dual-clutch tranny.
The company has also promised other packs, such as a supercharger upgrade that will take the motor to 700 hp and a simple stainless steel exhaust that will bring a modest power jump, but should make wonders on the decibel front.
The balance of the mid-engined platform should help the C8 Chevrolet Corvette put all that power down and here's to hoping this TT model hits the drag strip as soon as possible.
