Mercedes-Benz SL "Wacky Racer" Has the Heart of a Le Mans Winner

Always loved the old SL500's such a great shape, this one features the mid-engined M119 TT V8 from the Sauber C9 Group C monster, coupled with a JGTC inspired kit, all in carbon. Fun. - - #art #design #3d #mercedes #sl500 #tt #v8 #khyzylsaleem #kyza #toyotires #rotiform #blacklist #carlifestyle #speedhunters #joyofmachine #whatif

A post shared by Khyzyl Saleem (@the_kyza) on Feb 4, 2020 at 1:28pm PST