Mercedes-Benz SL "Wacky Racer" Has the Heart of a Le Mans Winner

Could you imagine how life would be if modding actual cars would be as easy as the activities that take place during your usual LEGO play session? Well, the eye candy sitting before us is here to help one picture that.
We're obviously looking at a rendering here and what a pixel painting this is! With Mercedes-Benz having already passed the early development stages of the next-generation SL, this digital portrait takes the now-senior R129 (the fourth generation) to a whole new level - the original was built between 1989 and 2002.
For starters, that long hood now sits atop of a different M119 flavor - while the 5.0-liter form of this V8 did power the SL500 back in the day, this rendering involves the twin-turbo incarnation of the engine. As three-pointed star fans will tell you, this boosted version of the motor animated the Sauber C9 racecar that grabbed the 24 Hours of Le Mans title in 1989.
Or does the engine now sit behind the front seats? Well, perhaps zooming in on the Instagram post below will bring some clues.
Firepower aside, the aero work present on the SL is enough to turn any head, whether we're talking about the track or your local car meet. And that's because the airflow manipulation bits and pieces we have here were inspired by the body kits of the Japanese Grand Touring Championship (JGTC), a series that kept fans on their toes between 1993 and 2004.
Of course, we can also talk about street-cred elements, with examples including the LED headlights, together with the custom wheels, whose generous, shiny lips barely clear those fat arches.
For the record, the one responsible for this pixel madness is Khyzyl Saleem, a digital artist who always enjoys gifting us with such extreme work. And we're not just talking about renderings, as this real-world project comes to show.
Always loved the old SL500's such a great shape, this one features the mid-engined M119 TT V8 from the Sauber C9 Group C monster, coupled with a JGTC inspired kit, all in carbon. Fun. - - #art #design #3d #mercedes #sl500 #tt #v8 #khyzylsaleem #kyza #toyotires #rotiform #blacklist #carlifestyle #speedhunters #joyofmachine #whatif