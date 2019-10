Keep in mind that while the said custom car event opens its gates on November 5, the official launch date for the gaming title is set for November 8.Of course, this machine was initially born in real life and we're talking about a Polestar 1. This is a Grand Tourer developed by Volvo's now-standalone Polestar brand.And what a machine this is: the front axle gets its power from a two-liter motor relying on both supercharging and turbocharging, which each of the rear wheels gets a dedicated electric motor. The resulting numbers, not just the output-related ones, are huge: we're looking at a machine that tips the scales at 5,100 lbs, while packing 600 hp and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm).The Polestar 1 got aero-modded by a digital artist called Khyzyl Saleem , whose worked landed in the upcoming NFS game, right on the cover.As for the next step, well, the pixel wielder joined forces with Serkit Studios and the developer brought the project to life.In fact, as the artist explained before (we've covered this Polestar some time ago) the real-life build is actually a tad more aggressive than the NFS: Heat ride. Oh, and yes, with all that aero work surrounding the radiator grille, the car does look like it has grown a beard.PS: We still don't know if the C8 Corvette is coming to NFS: Heat, even though it should. Meanwhile, you can check out this Polestar 1 giving the police a hard time in the third clip below, which is the official trailer for the game.