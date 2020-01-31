2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class W206 Prototype Shows More Details in Winter-Testing

New Ford Bronco Rendered, Looks Spot On

The secrets surrounding future Mercedes-Benz models have not been kept as tight as usual for the past couple of weeks, and it all started with the Germans mistakenly leaking the E-Class W213 facelift during a preview prototype drive. 23 photos



Not a leak even by a long shot, the adjacent photo gallery does show quite a bit more of its exterior design motifs thanks to significantly less body cladding on the spied prototype.



The model was caught in northern Scandinavia, where it flaunted its lightly camouflaged body alongside a current-generation C-Class. Judging by the distinct lack of a visible exhaust outlet, we'd bet that the spied prototype is powered by a diesel engine, most likely a newer version of the latest 2.0-liter mill, which is said to be also offered in a mild-hybrid variant thanks to a 48-volt electric system.



In fact, most of the powertrains available on the



As some of you already know, the fifth generation of the C-Class will switch to a mostly digital interior, with very few analog buttons and knobs remaining on the center console, which will feature a massive



A new generation of the MBUX infotainment system will first make its appearance on the new S-Class and will then soon trickle down to its baby brother just a few months later.



