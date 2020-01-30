2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 Gets Partially Leaked

5 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 – What we Know so Far

As most of you know, the all-new S-Class is expected to be officially unveiled by the end of 2020, for the first time part of a decreased lineup that will no longer offer a coupe or a convertible version. The current S Coupe and Cabriolet will be offered alongside the new sedan for a couple more years but the development of their direct descendants has been terminated as part of a larger plan for saving money and improving profitability. Another week, another Mercedes leak, as today we're greeted by an image of an entirely non-camouflaged 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 in all its glory.Since the picture was probably taken by one of the workers in Sindelfingen, where the S-Class has always been manufactured, we can't see the entire car because of the weird angle. That said, it's the first time we get a somewhat clear view of its front end.Dominated by a ginormous grille and copious amounts of chrome, the new model's front fascia features a set of slimmer headlights that remind us of the ones found on the facelifted GLC.A similar amount of chrome was reserved for Mercedes-Maybach versions of the current S-Class, so seeing so much bling on the regular model means that the seventh-generation Sonderklasse will try to go even more upscale than its predecessors.We already know that the interior will suffer a paradigm shift, with Mercedes-Benz choosing to jump on the touchscreen bandwagon for the first time in S-Class history. The center console will be dominated by a humongous screen withJudging by the presence of a cursor on the leaked image, the picture is probably a still from a security camera, so whoever was responsible for it is likely in lots of trouble by now. That said, it wouldn't be that surprising if the whole thing was actually orchestrated by Mercedes-Benz in a weird guerrilla marketing tactic to see how the world responds.As most of you know, the all-new S-Class is expected to be officially unveiled by the end of 2020, for the first time part of a decreased lineup that will no longer offer a coupe or a convertible version. The current S Coupe and Cabriolet will be offered alongside the new sedan for a couple more years but the development of their direct descendants has been terminated as part of a larger plan for saving money and improving profitability.