Mercedes-Benz eVito Finally Arrives in the UK, EV Range Estimated at 92 Miles

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the eVito in November 2017 , but the United Kingdom had to wait until 2020 to arrive in the United Kingdom. Now available to order, pricing for the light commercial vehicle starts at £39,895 in this part of the world. 13 photos



Pure models come standard with a heated driver’s seat, Tempmatic air conditioning, a four-meter charging cable, CanTrack vehicle tracker, and Pro Connect. The Progressive trim level sweetens the deal with body-colored bumpers, fog lights, wheel covers, Headlight Assist, a 75-mph speed limiter, Audio 15 system, lumbar support, and electrically folding mirrors. The L2 and L3 in this specification will set you back 41,600 and 42,120 pounds sterling, respectively.



The automaker claims that eVito owners will need to wait six hours for the 41.4- kWh battery to charge up, and there’s only one drivetrain option available for the time being. The front-wheel-drive eVito relies on a single e-motor with 85 kW and 300 Nm, which is pretty good for a mid-sized van with this kind of capability.



As for the downside of the electrified workhorse, that would be the range. There’s no denying that 92 miles are enough for urban delivery and similar businesses, but the eVito isn’t fit for driving on the long haul. There’s no fast-charging option available either, meaning that urban dwellers will need to make the most out of the 150-kilometer range that’s very optimistic compared to the real-world range.



eVito Van Pure L2 is the name of the entry-level trim, offering six square meters of cargo value and a payload of 923 kilograms (2,035 pounds). The L3 starts at 40,415 pounds sterling excluding value-added tax. This version offers 6.6 square meters and 898 kilograms (1,980 pounds), mirroring the gross vehicle weight rating of the L2 at 3,200 kilograms (7,055 pounds). And now, let's talk about equipment!

The pricing, however, is a pleasant surprise. Ford asks similar money for the Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid , which manages up to 35 miles in EV mode and more than 310 miles with a full tank of gasoline for the 1.0-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder turbocharged engine.

