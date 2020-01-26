Twin-Turbo LaFerrari Looks Almost Real, Has Rear Bumper Delete

Purists can be at ease, at least for the time being - nobody has messed with a LaFerrari, as the image sitting before us is just a rendering. Then again, it wouldn't be impossible for a LaF to be taken down the TT path later in the decade.
The pixel shenanigan we have here, which comes from a label dubbed j.b.cars, portrays the gas-electric Maranello machine with a pair of turbos strapped to it. And there's simply no way to miss this, since the rear apron of the hypercar has been removed - this is a move that became popular in the Gallardo era, when multiple owners of such Lambos turned to it.
Does the LaFerrari need extra muscle? Well, since the Prancing Horse we're talking about places 963 hp at the mercy of the driver's right foot, the answer is obvious. Then again, converting naturally aspirated Italian exotics to the forced induction religion is a trend these days. And it's all pretty ironic. You see, while old-school aficioandos still haven't gotten over the fact that Ferrari has returned to turbocharging for its V8 models, there are others who rejoice at the sight of such TT builds, regardless of their number of cylinders.
So, what are the chances of the Ferrari LaFerrari getting a pair of turbos? Well, Maranello is famous for attempting to control what its customers do with their cars. However, as we move further into the new decade and more examples start trading hands, we might just see an extreme build of the sort based on the LaF.
Of course, this would involve much higher costs than your "average" 458, but since the projects we enjoy nowadays are downright crazy, we should never say never - here's an example of such a wacky build, one that involves a Lamborghini Huracan with an exoskeleton. And I have to remind you this rally-wannabe landed months before Sant'Agata Bolognese introduces the Sterrato concept.
And while the halo car status of the LaFerrari does offer it a certain degree of protection against such sacrilegious modding, the fact that more and more hybrid Fezzas are coming our way might just be an argument for eccentric builders to try and have their way with the V12 icon.
