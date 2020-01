If you check out the second Instagram post below, you'll notice all we have on this topic, for now, is a series of well-executed renderings and a real photo of a red Ferrari F355 in front of a castle-like structure. Nevertheless, when cars show up in front of this building, it normally means they're going to be chopped into the suggested shape - this is the modus operandi of Danton Arts Kustoms, a relatively small shop in France.Run by a gear head called Alexandre Danton, the shop takes senior icons like this Prancing Horse and turns them into contraptions that may just draw more social media attention than a brand new [insert favorite marque here] halo car would.Perhaps the best example of this comes from the label's Lamborghini Espada Hot Rod , a project that was completed back in 2018. This received the seal of approaval from Ferruccio Lamborghini's nephew Fabio, did a partial world tour and, as you can see in the Instagram post below, recently found an owner. Now, the said builder didn't mention the happy collector or the selling price. However, the Franken-Lambo had been listed on eBay for $750,000 last year and failed to sell earlier this month, at the Mecum Auctions Kissimmee 2020 in Florida, where it had been estimated to fetch between $200,000 and $250,000.As for this Ferrari F355, we can expect its final form to resemble the machine in the renderings pretty closely - the pixel portrait is the work of Yasid Oozeear, a digital artist who constantly delivers such convention-defying dreams.While the list of mods seen here is generous, we'll quickly get over the "usual" aspects, such as the carbon downforce hardware fitted to the front end and the seats, to focus on the most striking aspects of the project.In keeping with the emerging OEM Speedster trend, which will see Aston Martin delivering a competitor for the Ferrari Monza SP1/SP2 and the Mclaren Elva, the F355 has lost its windshield.And, following another trend-in-the-making , the body panels sitting aft of the doors have been removed. And this is where the Scuderia Ferrari DNAcomes into play, since the naked posterior and the massive rear wing mean this ride looks like it got its rear half from the Great Circus - this effect is so strong that you need a bit of concentration to zoom in on details like the "floating" taillights, the individual throttle bodies and the sculpture-like exhaust setup of the machine's V12.What about safety? Well, the rollover scenario should be covered by the tubes behind the front seats, while the said powerplant seems to be protected by the kind of frames we've seen behind the bumpers of drift cars.Nevertheless, I'm not sure what protects this initiative from Ferrari itself, since it's no secret that the Italian automaker has a strict policy when it comes to builds or even renderings related to the company's image.PS: If you're a purist and are still in shock right now, it means you haven't checked out this Ferrari Testarossa Half Bodywe discussed last November. Regardless, it's probably best to steer clear of the somewhat similar upcoming Porsche build in the Insta post at the bottom of the page.