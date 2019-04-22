autoevolution

$750,000 Lamborghini Espada Hot Rod Shows Up on eBay, Has Original V12

22 Apr 2019
Nowadays, the Internet is loaded with renderings that see purists going wild, as these pixel plays portray automotive icons that are subjected to violent transformations. Well, if your stomach doesn't get along well with such remastering stunts, you should probably look away at this point, as we're here to talk about a real-world Lamborghini rat rod.
This isn't the first time when the Lamborghini Espada rat rod shows up on autoevolution, as we first discussed this when it was built - the chopped Raging Bull came to the world in France, being hammered into shape by a shop called Danton Arts Kustoms.

Well, it seems that the time has come for the contraption to find a home. Alex Danton, the man behind the built, took the contraption on a tour, with the process seeing the machine receivine some sort of stamp of approval, as this was signed by Ferruccio Lamborghini's nephew, Fabio.

It seems the business cycle has now come to an end - following plenty of online attention, the vehicle has now shown up on eBay, being listed at $750,000. You know, the kind of money that would bring you an Aventador and an Urus, for instance.

I find it pretty difficult to judge this car, simply because I'm not aware of the story definits the Lamborghini bits. Sure, the V12 engine is an actual Sant'Agata Bolognese bit, but did this, along with other Lamborghini pieces, such as the body panels, come from a good-condition Espada? Perhaps spare parts or pieces lifted off a poorly maintained car were used.

The eBay listing talks about a custom frame for the no-longer-a-GT, while mentioning the "complete aluminum design hand-made interior and Alcantara [trim],"

Regardless, the build is now found in Wisconsin (any That 70s Show fans around here?) and I'll remind you the said shop also chopped other icons into rat rod form, such as this Porsche 911.
