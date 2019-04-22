Woman Sees Dealership Employee Drive Her Dodge, so She Steals it Back

A Mississippi woman found herself in quite a predicament last week, when she saw someone else drive the car she’d left at a local dealership to have it serviced. She came out of it by teaching that guy a hard lesson – and not by calling the police.

At first, she thought it was being taken for a test drive, as part of whatever servicing it needed. However, she was concerned because the driver was tailgating another car, so she started following it. She posted her account of the entire incident on



To Thompson’s shock, the Dodge pulled in at a local home-decor store, so it was clear that the dealership technician had taken it to run personal errands. She waited for about 20 minutes for the dude to come out, which he didn’t do. So she stole her own car back and took it to the dealership herself.



“Ya know.... every now and then I get crazy. I will own that. I found my spare key out of my purse and I steal MY OWN DODGE from Lowes parking lot cause ya see I’m a Home Depot kinda girl anyway,” Thompson wrote. “Do not mess with my family, my animals, my money, or my truck. Nobody drives Big Bertha like that. Nobody.”



Before stealing her own truck, she called the dealership to see if they could tell her where it was at that exact moment. They couldn’t, so she told them. Then, she took the car back and made a formal complaint. Apparently, they would have serviced the car for free, if only she didn’t post about it on social media.



