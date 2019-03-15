autoevolution
"Crazy Australians" Wow Tourists by Crossing a Creek in Their Toyota Hilux

15 Mar 2019
by
It was a make-it-or-break-it type of moment for a driver in a Toyota Hilux truck attempting to cross the “creek” at Blacksmith’s Beach in New South Wales, Australia, as revealed by a recent video posted on ViralHog.
The footage was shot late last month by a group of Welsh tourists watching in disbelief as the group of Australians prepared for the crossing. This beach at Lake Macquarie is actually quite popular with 4WDs drivers, so maybe for Australians, the feat isn’t as outstanding as it was to the tourists.

To these, the crossing was unbelievable. “Crazy Australians, they’re gonna try and cross the creek, methinks,” one man is heard saying, as 2 men climb down from the truck. They cross the water to test its depth and signal to the driver from the other side that it’s ok to attempt it.

The truck backs away and then speeds off into the water, getting halfway through it before slowing down. This is when the entire front of the car goes under and the tail goes up, almost floating. It’s also the moment when the man filming reckons the crossing has come to an end.

If you watch the footage at the bottom of the page, you will see how wrong he was. The driver pulls through and gets the Hilux to the other side, to cheers from his 2 mates and the entire group of tourists. He then gets out of the car (and water rushes out when he opens the door) and, with his friends, starts picking up the seaweed stuck to it.

Sure, he’s soaked to his t-shirt, but he doesn’t seem to mind that his ride got flooded. On a similar note, neither is he too touched by the praise coming from the tourist, who rushes to congratulate him. So maybe this wasn’t the first time he did this. *Warning:
Please be advised that the video below contains language that may offend.

