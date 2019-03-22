Buddhist Leaves Lucky Buddha “Armor” at Home, is Killed by a Truck

autoevolution
A tuk-tuk driver from Thailand, famous around the world for never leaving home without his lucky Buddha “armor,” was killed by a truck when – you guessed it – he forgot to put the “armor” on.
Whether you believe in such superstitions or not, regardless if you’re a religious person or not, by the time you’re done reading, you will probably admit that this story is a very strange coincidence. At the very least.

Sanom Chantaraphirom first rose to fame in 2017, when videos of him in his home-made “armor” went viral, Ulyces Monde informs, citing a Tribun Medan report. The “armor” even included a helmet and was made of dozens Buddha amulets tied together, as illustrated in the video at the bottom of the page.

At the time, he had several of these suits, but he advised people not to go out and buy the amulets to make their own if they didn’t have faith. The “armor” could only protect he who believed, or it would be useless.

The amulets Chantaraphirom used to make his suits had been collected from temples around the country, over a span of many years. When the videos went viral, he had already been wearing the lucky “armor” on a daily basis and said he could never imagine himself going out without it.

As it turns out, it could be that he had good reason for it. The report notes that Chantaraphirom died last month, when his tuk-tuk was hit by a truck. The strange part is that he wasn’t wearing his “armor” when the accident happened – for the first time in many years.

So, while fatal accidents on the roads of Thailand are not as uncommon as we’d like, people were still shocked because this one happened in the absence of the lucky “Buddha armor.”

