Hyundai to Allow Custom Driver Settings to Be Downloaded to Any EV

By 2025, Hyundai and Kia plan to roll out a fleet of 44 electrified vehicles on the world's roads, about half of them powered entirely by electricity. Most will be used as personal cars, but it’s likely some will live their lives as part of rental or car-sharing fleets.
Usually when renting a car drivers must adjust to the vehicle, and not the other way around. But since smartphones and EVs have opened up new and unexpected ways to interact with machines, the South Korean thought it might be a good idea to allow people to set their own preferences in an online profile that can be downloaded to any of the group’s electric cars.

In essence, it would be like synchronizing Chrome across devices. Users will be able to set their preferred values for seven performance features, store them online and have them downloaded and available at a swipe of the finger.

The seven settings that can be customized via the app are maximum torque, ignition, acceleration and deceleration, regenerative braking capacity, maximum speed limit, responsiveness, and energy use on climate control.

Hyundai says these values will be encrypted by blockchain technology and stored in a distributed data storage system. When needed, they can be downloaded to any of the cars in the system so each is tailored to the needs of a given driver.

“As Hyundai Motor Group is planning to deploy 44 eco-friendly models by year 2025, including 23 electric vehicles, we see the potential of technologies and services inherent in non-combustion vehicles,” said in a statement Hyundai researcher JeongSoo Eo.

“By developing paradigm-shifting mobility technology like this one, we will continue to strive to improve user experience for electric vehicles customized to individual preferences.”

Hyundai did not say when the app and the system it created will become available, but said it would “be implemented in future Hyundai and Kia vehicles.” There’s also no word on whether the driver profiles will be available on vehicles of other makes.
