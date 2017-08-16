Chevy V8-swapped Ferrari 250 GTE Hot Rod Is For Sale On eBay

An other-worldly example of hot rodding, the red-painted 250 GTE started life in 1963, then was converted into a 250 GTO at some point during its life. Joe Alessandrino
, however, didn’t want just another replica of the world’s most expensive classic Ferrari, so he modified the car to his liking. Don’t, however, dismiss the Chevy V8 swap as just another humdrum hack-and-improvise job.
According to the seller, Alessandrino spent an estimated $150,000 on restoration, customization, new parts, bodywork… eh, work, and paint over the course of three years. All the windows, for example, are original. The frame, however, is a custom build boasting an Art Morrison suspension, triangulated 4-bar rear axle, and 4-point adjustable coil-over shocks.
The six-speed manual transmission is a Borg-Warner Tremec T56 salvaged from a Dodge Viper
, which benefits from a hydraulic clutch with double overdrive. Tipping the scales at under 3,000 pounds, the Ferrevy or Chevrari is propelled by a 350-bore American V8 built to shift at 7,200 rpm. With the Ford 9-inch Trac-Loc differential running 4:56 gearing, the Chevy-sourced V8 interloper can thrust the 250 GTE to 160 miles per hour, realistically speaking.
Love it or hate it, it’s impossible to deny the special factor of this 250 GTE. Sure the 3.0-liter Colombo V12 of the original Gran Turismo Evoluzione is more aristocratic than an American powerplant, but let’s try and see the glass half full. With this build, the Chevrolet small-block V8 engine reiterates its popularity with the hot rodding
crowd, sitting alongside Ford's flathead V8.
“This car is an exhalent [sic] driver, with that said it comes with some driving patina. Such as a chip or very small scratch,”
the seller notes in the eBay ad
.