Ferrari Monza SP1 "Cyberpunk" Looks Like a War Chariot

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, the pixel contraption that brought us here might just come as an answer to a question nobody asked: what would the best-looking Ferrari on sale look like is somebody decided to give is a Cyberpunk twist?
As mentioned in the title above, the result appears to have something from the war chariots that we only get to see during reenactment adventures these days. And while may or may not have been the intention of Gurdeep Panesar, the digital artist who gave us this work, his creation simply can't go unnoticed.
The starting point for this rendering is the Ferrari Monza SP1, the egocentric version (think: single-seater) of Maranello's retro-styled Icona Series model.
No important part of the V12 limited edition seems to have been left untouched. It all starts up front, where the most prominent change involves what appear to be individual throttle bodies for the 6.5-liter V12 heart of the car.
Moving to the sides of the vehicle, we find LED-augmented lights that even take the Prancing Horse logo into the Cyberpunk realm. As for the posterior of the toy, the "waving" wing that goes from one rear fender to another has a serious visual impact and we can only assume such a piece would also have a serious impact on the aerodynamic profile of the machine.
As for the open cockpit of the Monza SP1, the mix between the exterior detail-matching yellow hue and the quilted design brings a spec that goes beyond the most eccentric configurations we've seen in real life.
Keep in mind this isn't the first time when the said artist has a pixel dream about the Ferrari Monza SP1. As we discussed back in November last year, the previous portrait of the machine brought us a drag racing take on the car.
