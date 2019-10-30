Red and Gold Ferrari Monza SP2 with "Cioccolato" Interior Shows Precious Spec

autoevolution
 

As the tifosi among you know, Ferrari is only building 499 units of the open-top masterpiece that is the Monza SP1/SP2. We've already showcased multiple specs to date and it appears that the one we have here today might just look more posh than all of them.
Gordon Ramsay's $2 Million Ferrari Monza SP2
We'll obviously kick things off with the exterior, where the Rosso Mugello main hue doesn't just please the eye, but also ensures one keeps his or her Italian spelling in check.

Then we have the attention magnet that is the set of wheels - the shoes of this Italian exotic come finished in matte gold.

Moving to the cabin of the Prancing Horse, we notice the Cioccolato hue of the leather finish. And since this machine is all so open, those sitting outside can also enjoy this splendid shade.

Then again, you need to get close to the car to notice that the quality of the plastic elements doesn't match the status, but this is another story for another time.

As you'll get to notice in the social media post at the bottom of the page, this Monza SP2 happens to be the first in the Netherlands, which is more of a reason for it to make waves.

As you can easily imagine, getting your name on the list of owners doesn't exactly come easy. Then again, the VIPs we've seen inside Ferrari Monzas recently only come to boost the aura of the machine.

For one thing, retired Formula One champion Nico Rosberg was spotted behind the wheel of a Monza SP1. And since the shenanigan took place in Maranello, with a film crew on site, we can't wait to see the resulting footage.

Another example of the sort involves Gordon Ramsay. The celebrity chef recently took delivery of his Icona Series Ferrari in London.

