Red and Gold Ferrari Monza SP2 with "Cioccolato" Interior Shows Precious Spec

Thrilled to present to you the first Monza SP2 - inspired by the 1950s Ferrari barchettas - in the Netherlands. Finished in Rosso Mugello with matte gold wheels over a Cioccolato interior. Congratulations to the owner for configuring a masterpiece. #Ferrari #MonzaSP2 #Kroymans

A post shared by Ferrari Kroymans Hilversum (@ferrarikroymans) on Oct 30, 2019 at 3:28am PDT