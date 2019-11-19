Ferrari Testarossa "Half Body" Looks Like an F1 Car, Engine Compartment Exposed

View this post on Instagram

Ferrari Testarossa Concept farther flushed out from previous design. Chassis code F-T001 Anyone interested in prints I made them available here: https://society6.com/wksnapart - - #ferrari #testarossa #cardesign #sketch #drawing #conceptart #carlifestyle #âü¿üØÃÉ #motorhead #speedhunters #stanceworks #stancenation #stance #boostgang #gotboost #hoonigan #art #design #wkart

A post shared by WK snap / Art (@walterkim213) on Mar 3, 2018 at 5:45pm PST