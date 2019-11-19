autoevolution

Ferrari Testarossa "Half Body" Looks Like an F1 Car, Engine Compartment Exposed

Aficionados always talk about the not easy DDD relationship between Ferrari racecars and Maranello's road machines and how the great Enzo handled this - yes, of course the Ford v Ferrari motion picture is a brilliant example of this. Well, how about a melange involving the two, is such a thing possible?
Well, in the world of renderings, anything is possible, so here we are, talking about a beast that's half road car, half F1 racer. To be more precise, the renderings we have here portrays a Testarossa that has been gifted with tons of Formula One elements, chief among which is the twin-turbo motor.

Of course, this is mere fantasy, so there's no reason for purists to fret when talking about it. Even so, given the iconic look of the Testarossa, it would take a very good reason for somebody to mess with its aesthetics. Then again, with you grab a TT motor from Scuderia Ferrari and throw it at the Testarossa, the chopping job might just be justified.

And it's not just the engine of the V12 animal that impresses - take a good look at the Instagram posts below, which portray the mutant, and you'll notice a host of Great Circus bits and pieces. For one thing ,carbon fiber fans will be pleased at the sight of this contraption.

Then there's the cabin, which is also loaded with F1 elements, whether we're talking about the driver's seat, the steering wheel or others (the driving position is not a central one, though).

"How was such a ludicrous design born?" I hear you asking. Well, this is the brainchild of Walter Kim, a gear head who's a concept artist at DreamWorks, a little animation company you might know from movie theaters. Oh, and it's worth mentioning that the said artist drew all this by hand, obviously in 2D.


