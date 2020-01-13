Maserati Royale Special Series Is Strictly Limited To 100 Units

Maserati isn’t doing all that great. Dwindling sales come as a result of an outdated lineup, and it’ll take time before the House of the Trident bounces back to profitability. In the meantime, the Italian manufacturer has rolled out a limited run of 100 models known as the Royale Special Series.
“Beauty can be reflected in a jewel, a painting or a landscape. Elegance, on the other hand, is not only confined to a glance,” is how Maserati starts to describe these vehicles. Before going any further, it must be mentioned that customers can choose only two colors for the exterior paintwork.
These are “two unique blue and green colors” going by the names of Blu Royale and Verde Royale. The Ghibli and Quattroporte are equipped with Titanium Anthracite alloy wheels and silver brake calipers, and as for the Levante, you’re looking at 21-inch Anteo Staggered Anthracite rims.
Opening the driver’s door reveals the GranLusso trim level’s goodies with Zegna PELLETESSUTA leather upholstery. Options include Cuoio or Pieno Fiore two-tone finishes. Luxurious Nappa leather is also featured. Glossy decorative inserts and a “One of 100” plate round off the list of special touches, which means it’s high time to talk about what comes as standard equipment.
Royale Special Series models are treated to the Cold Weather, Premium, and Driving Assistance Plus packages from the get-go, the Maserati Touch Control Plus 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Apple Siri, the Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system, an electric sunroof, privacy glass, steering wheel heating, as well as a rear sunblind.
For the United Kingdom, pricing of the Royale Special Series is 78,900 pounds sterling for the Ghibli, 85,300 for the Levante mid-sized SUV, and 103,150 for the Quattroporte full-size luxury sedan. All models come with V6 engines instead of the full-blown V8, namely the 3.0-liter turbo diesel with 275 ponies or the 3.0-liter F160 twin-turbo gasoline engine with Ferrari expertise.
The latter option is available in two flavors, packing 350 or 430 horsepower. Speaking of engines, Maserati’s previous Royale was the third generation of the Quattroporte in 1986. That model used to feature a 4.9-liter naturally aspirated V8, and only 51 examples of the breed were ever produced.
