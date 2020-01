A simple glance at the fire-spitting form of the Macca reveals the purpose behind the move: Alex wants to draw attention.These days, simply owning a supercar or even drifting the hell out of it won't necessarily get you all that far on social media. So this vlogger decided to stand out by fitting eye-catching mods to his supercar, while driving the wheels off them (of course).Perhaps his best-known stunt is the Lamborghini Huracan rally car-like build of last year, with the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine having lost its body panels in favor of an exoskeleton (the machine also features tricks such as headlights mounted upside down, among others).Speaking of 2019, the year saw Alex adding a 720S to his fleet back in June. It didn't take long before the Woking machine received a wrap, a custom identity (check out the vanity plate) and other bits of the sort. However, that was V1 and the project moved along to V2 back in October. So it can't be just a different wrap and a hooning session on uneven terrain (think: second Insta post below), can it?Well, at least for now, the second custom form of the British supercar means this also received a top-mount exhaust, with a flamethrower setup thrown in for good measure - most stunts of the sort involve unburnt fuel being thrown into the exhaust via spark manipulation, while this is ignited using a coil and a spark plug sitting before the exhaust tip.Now, many of us have seen videos of McLarens that come with factory top-mount exhausts (think: 600LT) shooting flames the "standard" way, which relies on the hardware getting extremely hot to ignite the fuel (here's one in case you missed these adventures).However, Alex's 720S puts on a different kind of show, with the exhaust gas flow messing with the flames and boosting the spectacle, as you'll notice in the last clip below.Perhaps as a nod to... all the buzz generated by the Huracan rally car replica (this didn't feature the kind of underbody protection or suspension normally found on motorsport toys), only half of the McLaren 's body is now covered in panels.Of course, this kind of modding sometimes leads to technical issues and, for instance, the said Huracan, which also had a twin-turbo kit, was no stranger to that. And it's just as obvious that all the hooning takes a toll on these cars (please notice the fourth post below). But when the social media attention outweighs the costs of these setbacks, the projects move forward - spoiler alert: this Macca hasn't reached its final form.