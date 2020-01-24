Ferrari Reveals How the SF90 Stradale Plug-In Hybrid Supercar Is Made

There’s no other way of saying this, but the SF90 Stradale is the most high-tech Ferrari road-going car ever produced. Some things, however, never change. Like every other Prancing Horse from the stable, the plug-in hybrid supercar is made with utmost attention to detail at the automaker’s factory in Maranello.
Ferrari calls the production process “a journey where the most advanced production techniques and most skilled artisans combine to produce” the 986-horsepower land missile. Those 1,000 PS come courtesy of a twin-turbo V8 displacing 4.0 liters and three electric motors drawing electrical energy from a 7.9-kWh battery.
As opposed to previous Ferrari models, the SF90 Stradale doesn’t feature a reverse gear in the eight-speed DCT that drives the rear wheels. The two e-motors at the front axle are tasked with reversing, and the reason the engineers chose this setup is to save weight by not installing a reverse gear in the dual-clutch tranny.
Referencing the 90th anniversary of the best name in the business, the SF90 Stradale is much obliged to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.5 seconds. The future-forward exterior design is complemented by an interior with more technology than ever, offering seating for two and comfy seats with plenty of lateral bolstering.
On full song, the supercar with hypercar performance is much obliged to take you to beyond 340 km/h (211 mph). Because it’s a plug-in hybrid with a different powertrain from the LaFerrari, it should also be mentioned that the SF90 Stradale has an all-electric mode with an electric-only range of 25 clicks (16 miles).
Assetto Fiorano is the name of the 1,570-kilogram lightweight option, an improvement of 30 kilograms over the standard model thanks to titanium springs, a titanium exhaust system, and carbon fiber for the door panels. Like the F8 Tributo and 812 Superfast, the SF90 Stradale is a regular production model with uncapped production numbers. In some markets, the first year has already sold out!
The PHEV powertrain will trickle across the brand’s future cars, including smaller and less expensive models. One of them is the Purosange, the Ferrari Utility Vehicle we’ve been hearing about for quite some years now.
