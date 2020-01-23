World's First Twin-Turbo Porsche 911 GT3 RS Drifts Around Violinist, Makes Music

Remember when Porsche's ex-gen Neunelfer was in showrooms? At full maturity, the lineup offered over 20 derivatives to choose from. So Edmond Mondi, the YouTuber whose build brought us here, could've easily gone for the GT2 RS top dog in his quest for ultimate velocity. But he didn't, choosing to take a GT3 RS, the purest of them all, down the forced induction route.
As a result of the vlogger's desire for extra everything (from social media attention to sheer speed), the posterior of his 991.2 911 "GTT3RS" (yes, it's a Weissach Pack) is now home for a pair of turbochargers - and this has to be the point where purists lose their (water-)cool.
Normally when a naturally aspirated motor like the 4.0-liter flat-six of this Porscha is given the boost treatment, the compression ratio is lowered to avoid detonation. However, it looks like Gintani, the US specialist that handled the build, managed to maintain the 13:1 ratio of the stock motor. The purpose was to one-up the all-mighty 2RS not just in terms of powaaah, but also on the aural front (for the record, the GT2 RS comes with a compression ratio of 9:1).
For now, those turbos work at 5.5 psi, pushing the engine from 520 to 950 ponies, but the plan is to take the thing into four-digit territory, which should help the Porscha in its future drag racing quests. You see, while the N/A factory motor offers handling-related benefits for the track (think: instant throttle response and linear power delivery), it looks like this Rennsport Neunelfer will actually spend more time racing in a straight line.
Of course, that means at least a part of its custom aero might have to be temporarily removed. And I'm looking at that even-larger-than-stock wing, while the business end of the car also features a 911 RSR-inspired diffuser.
In case you're wondering why the wrap on the vehicle looks familiar, it's probably because it was inspired by the racing colors of endurance team Rebellion Racing, albeit with the Porsche also featuring a reflective fluorescent take. You know, just to make sure nobody on the Internet, or in real life, misses it. Then again, judging by how the heretic build sounds in the clip below, it's pretty hard to not take notice of the ride.
