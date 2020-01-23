World's First Twin-Turbo Porsche 911 GT3 RS Drifts Around Violinist, Makes Music

Remember when Porsche's ex-gen Neunelfer was in showrooms? At full maturity, the lineup offered over 20 derivatives to choose from. So Edmond Mondi, the YouTuber whose build brought us here, could've easily gone for the GT2 RS top dog in his quest for ultimate velocity. But he didn't, choosing to take a GT3 RS, the purest of them all, down the forced induction route.

4 photos