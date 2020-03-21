3 Surprising Items Harley-Davidson Sold That You Didn’t Know About

5 Details on the First Skoda Octavia RS PHEV Released, Shapes Up to Be a Killer

2 2021 Skoda Electric SUV Makes Spyshots Debut, Looks Different to the ID.4

More on this:

Skoda Details 2020 Octavia Combi, Also Available With Plug-In Hybrid Options

Combi is Skoda for station wagon, the five-door body style that keeps selling worse than crossovers and SUVs in Europe. The Czech automaker, however, still believes in this design, choosing to launch the Octavia Combi ahead of the five-door liftback 74 photos



Underpinned by the MQB Evo vehicle architecture for front- and all-wheel-drive cars and crossovers,



8.25- or 10-inch touchscreen infotainment is paired to the optional 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit, and if you opt for the dual-clutch automatic over the six-speed manual transmission, the shift-by-wire gear lever adds a little Porsche 911 magic to the cabin. Don’t, however, mistake the Czech family car with a German sports car.



Engine options start with the 1.0 TSI Evo that packs 110 PS and 200 Nm, translating to 207 or 203 km/h per hour and 10.6 seconds from zero to 100 km/h. The iV plug-in hybrid is rated at 204 PS and 350 Nm while the iV RS is a little more powerful. The lithium-ion battery, however, has a similar capacity at 13 kWh . Two CNG options, the mild-hybrid 1.0 TSI Evo e-TEC in two flavors, and an assortment of 2.0 TDI Evo turbo diesels pretty much round off the list of powertrains for the 2020 Octavia.



If frugality is of the essence, the Octavia iV is the pick of the bunch thanks to an all-electric range of 60 kilometers (37 miles). The all-new model is already available to configure in Europe, and pricing starts at €27,360 for the sedan or €28,060 for the longroof. Scheduled to arrive at European dealerships this spring, the more practical of the two body styles offers best-in-segment cargo volume. 640 liters or 22.6 cubic feet with the rear seats in their normal position is pretty impressive, translating to 40 liters more than the sedan. The rear passengers haven’t been forgotten either; kneeroom has grown to 78 millimeters, and yes, two USB-C charging ports are featured in the rear as well.Underpinned by theEvo vehicle architecture for front- and all-wheel-drive cars and crossovers, the Octavia is joined at the hip with the Skoda Scala, SEAT Leon, Volkswagen Golf, and Audi A3. The modern underpinnings also enable plug-in hybrid options for the Octavia and the Octavia RS, available in both body styles.8.25- or 10-inch touchscreen infotainment is paired to the optional 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit, and if you opt for the dual-clutch automatic over the six-speed manual transmission, the shift-by-wire gear lever adds a little Porsche 911 magic to the cabin. Don’t, however, mistake the Czech family car with a German sports car.Engine options start with the 1.0 TSI Evo that packs 110 PS and 200 Nm, translating to 207 or 203 km/h per hour and 10.6 seconds from zero to 100 km/h. The iV plug-in hybrid is rated at 204 PS and 350 Nm while the iV RS is a little more powerful. The lithium-ion battery, however, has a similar capacity at 13. Two CNG options, the mild-hybrid 1.0 TSI Evo e-TEC in two flavors, and an assortment of 2.0Evo turbo diesels pretty much round off the list of powertrains for the 2020 Octavia.If frugality is of the essence, the Octavia iV is the pick of the bunch thanks to an all-electric range of 60 kilometers (37 miles). The all-new model is already available to configure in Europe, and pricing starts at €27,360 for the sedan or €28,060 for the longroof.