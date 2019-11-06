autoevolution
 

SpeedKore's 1,525 HP Dodge Charger Has Dual-Turbo Demon V8, Carbon Widebody

6 Nov 2019, 13:22 UTC ·
SpeedKore, the same company that made Vin Diesel's awesome classic Charger "Tantrum" restomod and others like it, has taken the modern Charger to the next level with a clean carbon-clad dragster project.
This has the makings of a legendary drag racing machine, mainly because of its power, but also due to the looks factor. The core of the build is a unique setup where they took a Demon's V8 powerplant and changed everything that defines it.

No supercharger here, as it's been replaced with massive dual turbochargers meant to unlock more power than a screw ever could. But it's not running like your typical "hot-V" twin-turbo German cars; the turbos are different, tucked away in the left front corner and breathing fire through some crazy MagnaFlow Competition Series plumbing, which comes out the bumper when on the track and can be switched to regular tips on the street.

At 1,525 horsepower at the crank, this modified Charger has more than twice the output of a Hellcat. Its engine features numerous updates, including new injectors, Thitek head, a progressive boost controller and a triple-pump fuel system. The AWD system is also unique, featuring a new transfer case connected to the Hellraiser Performance gearbox and carbon fiber driveshafts.

In fact, the whole look is dominated by carbon. SpeedKore used a 3D model of the Charger Widebody but updated it for their needs and modified the bumper designs. Exposed carbon can be seen on giant components like the hood or small ones like the mirror caps. Not only does it skin a bit of weight off, but it also adds an alien layer to an otherwise familiar car.

The interior looks ready-to-race while the multi-piece Bogart wheels wrapped in Mickey Thompson ET Street tires are perhaps the last noteworthy feature.


