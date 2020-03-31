autoevolution
Jeep Forward Control Rendered as Hennessey 1000 HP Monster

31 Mar 2020, 19:33 UTC ·
by author pic
We're at the end of March, and that would normally mean we'd get hyped up for the Easter Jeep Safari. Sadly, the 2020 edition was canceled by the Grand County council and Moab City for obvious reasons, but we have a rendering that will keep Jeep fans happy. Who knows, maybe somebody can build it for the 2021 edition.
About five or six years ago, the Jeep FC or Forward Control became really popular again. The Mopar boys built a bunch of interesting restomods and trail-ready concepts that honestly looked like they belonged in the world of Hot Wheels.

We really liked that Jeep made those concepts happen because it doesn't all have to be about profits or the latest products. Sure, the FC hasn't been in production for many decades, but it's still extremely popular and almost unique in the automotive landscape.

But this rendering tries to imagine what the 50s or 60s product had survived to this day by super-sizing a tiny Cabover truck design. Is it even possible to put a Foward Control body over the top of a modern Jeep chassis and engine? Because if it is, we'd like to see this happen.

In case you didn't recognize it, the rest of the rendering is the "Maximus" by Hennessey. After they were done putting six wheels on everything, the tuners made this 100 horsepower monster that obviously gets its power from the coolest engine in the FCA group, a 6.2-liter Hellcat supercharged V8.


Production of the Hellcat-engined Gladiator truck from Hennessey is narrowed to 24 examples, each priced at $225,000 or more. Putting an FC Cabover body on top would probably be very expensive, but also extremely difficult considering the size of the Hellcat. By the way, an original FC struggles with the speed limit and packs about 50 times less power than the Maximus.

 
 
 
 
My attempt at modernizing the Jeep FC Cabover. 😎 Why not use the Maximus Jeep with 1000HP by @hennesseyperformance! This thing is so ugly it's beautiful! @willemanderssmith with the suggestion and I listened! I do take suggestions but don't always do them so don't get offended if don't!

