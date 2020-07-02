Delivery of This 2020 Corvette Stingray 2LT Is the Feel-Good Story of the Week

We can all use a feel-good story at times like these. So here’s one: the delivery of a 2020 Corvette Stingray 2LT to a marine veteran with an eye and a passion for cars, to mark several special occasions.
The entire auto industry has been under strain due to the ongoing health crisis, so delayed deliveries have sadly become the norm. They are also the least of the issues plaguing the industry and, in this particular case, the delay has actually proved to have great timing. The irony of it all.
Tony Z Kroll writes on the C8 Corvette Owners (and Friends) Facebook Group that his father, a longtime fan of Corvettes, ordered what would be his new baby, a 2020 Corvette Stingray 2LT, almost one year ago, in August 2019. The UAW strike in December pushed the delivery date back and, then, as the day drew nearer, lockdown happened.
After several delays, “today he brought it home!” Kroll proudly announces. But the backstory makes all the difference with this particular Corvette owner, which explains why Kroll’s post has attained near-viral status and touched many car enthusiasts’ hearts.
“When dad came home from Vietnam (Marine Corps) in 1968 he had ready for him a 1959 Corvette that was rebuilt as a coming home present from his brother and parents. You’ll see a picture of my mom by that car below,” the son explains.
“Dad sold that car in 1970 once he started a family, and here it is now 50 years later he has the 50 year anniversary of the Stingray!! Ironically my parents recently celebrated their 50th anniversary in October 2019,” he continues.
Sitting in the garage, next to the red Corvette, is another of favorite of his father’s a 1934 Ford Hot Rod in bright fuchsia – a stunner, for sure. Kroll says he’s had it for 22 years and that it’s a “½ breed with a 383 Stroker” and might just compete with the 2020 Stingray for his dad’s affection.
