Enki Cycles’ Stylish, Sleek Miller Doesn’t Even Look Like an e-Bike

4 Ford Roadster Hot Rod That Elvis Presley Couldn’t Have Is Up for Grabs

2 David Beckham’s Aston Martin V8 Volante Could Be Yours, If You're Loaded

1 The Tango T600, the Electric Micro-Car With Big Dreams and a $420,000 Price Tag

Kehlani’s Driving Allegedly Sucks: She Got Sued for Crashing Rental Ferrari

Kehlani may be the R&B Princess but, when it comes to driving, she is terrible. She’s also a bad customer, according to a new lawsuit filed by a third-party luxury rental company. 29 photos



You can see the video at the bottom of the page. A black Ferrari does make an appearance in the desert, and the rental company claims it’s the same car Kehlani rented from them. The same company alleges she used it illegally, since she rented it out “for private use only” and used it for commercial purposes by having it in the video, which is monetized.



And there’s more. As per the same documents, Kehlani proved to be the worst type of customer in the transaction: she rented the car, crashed and damaged it, and is now refusing to pay compensation. The car was in her possession between April 19 and April 22, but on that desert outing, she “negligently, recklessly, carelessly operated the Ferrari as to collide with an animal and/or unknown object and thereby causing significant material damage,” the lawsuit says.



Damage to the car is estimated at $25,000, and the company was out $1,000 a day while it was in the repair shop, which adds another $35,000 to the bill. Furthermore, the repair job translated into a $88,000 chop in value of the car. All told, Kehlani’s video may prove to have been far more expensive than if she’d gone through the proper channels, as was the norm in the music industry prior to the health crisis.



The lawsuit is asking a judge to consider the incident as a proper car accident, so that Kehlani has her driver’s license suspended until she provides compensation for the damages caused. The star was not available for comment as of the time of press.



Like the rest of the world, Kehlani passed the time in isolation this spring but, unlike us mortals, she also rented out a 2017 Ferrari and headed out to the desert to film a music video. That music video, for the dual track “Open / Passionate,” was released at the beginning of May and, as per court documents obtained by The Blast , illegally features that rental Ferrari.You can see the video at the bottom of the page. A black Ferrari does make an appearance in the desert, and the rental company claims it’s the same car Kehlani rented from them. The same company alleges she used it illegally, since she rented it out “for private use only” and used it for commercial purposes by having it in the video, which is monetized.And there’s more. As per the same documents, Kehlani proved to be the worst type of customer in the transaction: she rented the car, crashed and damaged it, and is now refusing to pay compensation. The car was in her possession between April 19 and April 22, but on that desert outing, she “negligently, recklessly, carelessly operated the Ferrari as to collide with an animal and/or unknown object and thereby causing significant material damage,” the lawsuit says.Damage to the car is estimated at $25,000, and the company was out $1,000 a day while it was in the repair shop, which adds another $35,000 to the bill. Furthermore, the repair job translated into a $88,000 chop in value of the car. All told, Kehlani’s video may prove to have been far more expensive than if she’d gone through the proper channels, as was the norm in the music industry prior to the health crisis.The lawsuit is asking a judge to consider the incident as a proper car accident, so that Kehlani has her driver’s license suspended until she provides compensation for the damages caused. The star was not available for comment as of the time of press.