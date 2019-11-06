autoevolution
 

Demon Tesla Model S Crashes Into Garage, Overriding Driver's Manual Commands

Teslas do have quite a reputation. They’re pioneers, daredevils, pranksters, ill-advised experiments. Apparently, they can also act as if possessed, completely ignoring their human’s manual commands and acting as if they have a mind of their own.
It happened in Memphis, Tennessee, last month. Visanji T. Gala tells Inside EVs that he had his red Tesla Model S for under a month and had experienced no issues with it until it started acting like a crazy car from hell, bent om bringing mayhem to his 3-space garage.

Gala says he was returning home after having the Tesla fitted for new mats, and was trying to park it in the spot where he had installed a charging station. The 3 parking spots are actually 3 different garages: one is for the Tesla, one for his wife’s car and the other is used as for storage space, in this exact order.

Gala was in the driver’s seat as he entered his driveway, he tells the publication, eager to get some justice for a mishap that, allegedly, Tesla is refusing to acknowledge. He tried to steer towards the garage on the right, the one where he usually parks the Model S, but the car prevented him. Oh, you read that right.

Apparently, as Gala was trying to steer right, the Tesla kept going left until it crashed through the garage door and into the wall. It knocked over a treadmill and caused serious damage, both to itself and the garage-storage space. Gala claims he did nothing wrong: he didn’t have his "foot on the gas" and he hadn’t put the car on Autopilot, so he can’t possibly explain why it kept going left, stopping only when it encountered a heavy enough obstacle that it couldn’t go over.

“As if possessed by a demon, the Tesla had a mind of its own and decided to go to Garage 1. I hoped it would stop as the door was closed. I tried hard to steer it to Garage 3 but I had no control over the steering wheel. It just would not budge. I tried to brake but even the brakes did not work,” Gala explains for the publication. “Surprisingly, the airbags did not open even after such a heavy impact.”

Add insult to injury.

After the crash, Gala contacted the police and his insurance company, but he’s also been trying to get through to Tesla or Elon Musk whichever way possible. The only response he got was that his insurance would cover the costs of the damages, but he would like a bit more, like an explanation for how this came to pass. He says he’s reaching out with his story to find out if other Model S owners have encountered such malfunctions.

“By God's grace, I am lucky that this did not happen on a freeway, driving at high speeds. Else, I would have serious injuries,” Gala adds.
