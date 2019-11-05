Tesla Model S Plaid Can't Go Under 7:13 Minutes at the Nurburgring

Stranger Things Cars Came from This All-Women Car Casting Agency

Almost two months after it so abruptly started, the Tesla Model S Plaid chronicle on the Green Hell has reached its Grand Finale, at least for 2019. 32 photos



With so many prototypes running around the track and various speeds, sometimes accidents happen, as



That said, Tesla had two Model S cars testing the Plaid drivetrain, and the blue one apparently achieved a rather significant best lap time of 7:13 minutes, not once, but twice. We know for certain that Nordschleife veteran Thomas Mutsch was behind the wheel on each occasion and the fast laps took place during an exclusive booking of the track.



Over the months' old testing saga Tesla played with two prototypes - a blue one and a red one - and the cars went through a lot of body modifications, including toying with a



Speaking of which, the two 7:13 minutes laps were both achieved with the NASCAR-like aerodynamics package and the Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport RS tires,



Tesla is expected to return to the Nurburgring early next year, presumably after the imminent snow melts from the track and temperatures rise enough for the semi-slick tires to actually provide some level of grip.



We should remind you that Tesla hasn't officially confirmed that it's chasing a lap record, merely mentioning that the Plaid drivetrain is good enough for a 7:05 minutes time, which it hasn't achieved yet. Still, the addition of so many aerodynamic enhancements, including the giant rear wing, make it pretty clear that the EV maker is definitely rooting for a faster time than its rivals.



