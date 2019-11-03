autoevolution
 

James May’s New Tesla Model S 100D Joins His BMW i3, Alpine A110

3 Nov 2019, 17:53 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
James May loves his i3 as a daily driver over short distances, but when he’s feeling like driving sporty, the A110 is much obliged to deliver the thrills. The latest car to enter the garage is a Tesla, namely a blue Model S with the 100D drivetrain-battery option.
17 photos
Tesla Model S Plaid PrototypeTesla Model S Plaid PrototypeTesla Model S Plaid PrototypeTesla Model S Plaid PrototypeTesla Model S Plaid PrototypeTesla Model S Plaid PrototypeTesla Model S Plaid PrototypeTesla Model S Plaid PrototypeTesla Model S Plaid PrototypeTesla Model S Plaid PrototypeTesla Model S Plaid PrototypeTesla Model S Plaid PrototypeTesla Model S Plaid PrototypeTesla Model S Plaid PrototypeTesla Model S Plaid PrototypeTesla Model S Plaid Prototype
Hiding under a Rosso Corsa cover with the Prancing Horse logo, the electric sedan from Fremont promises up to 379 miles of range on a full charge of the 100-kWh battery. The dual-motor setup also happens to be a serious upgrade over the rear-driven i3, let alone the 1.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine of the French berlinette from Dieppe.

“I’m not that interested in the green thing,” said James about the Model S. “I’m interested in the future of the car.” It remains to be seen if lithium-ion batteries will be replaced by supercapacitors or fuel cells, but then again, we wouldn’t be talking about the future of the electric car if Tesla wasn’t such a trailblazing company in the first place.

May also highlights that electric vehicles such as Teslas have a role in the greater good of the automotive industry, especially for the internal combustion engine. With ever-stringent regulations such as the Corporate Average Fuel Economy in the United States and WLTP in Europe, it’s no wonder that mainstream automakers offer more hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and electrics than ever before. Even FCA made a case for the eTorque mild-hybrid system in the Ram 1500 pickup truck, and that’s saying something.

If there’s a niggle that James doesn’t particularly like about his Model S 100D, the interior “could be a little more flamboyant.” The Grand Tour presenter doesn’t talk pricing, but a similar specification (Deep Blue Metallic paintwork and 19-inch Sonic Carbon Slipstream wheels) costs £81,590. Full self-driving capability for the Autopilot system adds £5,800 to the tally.

james may Tesla Model S Drivetribe Tesla EV BMW i3 Alpine A110
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Halloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’tHalloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’t
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car FCA Will Merge With PSA - Which Cars Should They Keep Making?FCA Will Merge With PSA - Which Cars Should They Keep Making?
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road What Happened to Airships and Do They Have a Future?What Happened to Airships and Do They Have a Future?
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of WoodConcept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of Wood
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future On Her 35th Birthday, the ‘58 Plymouth Fury Named Christine Is Still the MeanestOn Her 35th Birthday, the ‘58 Plymouth Fury Named Christine Is Still the Meanest
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverTESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVAll TESLA MOTORS models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day