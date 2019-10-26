autoevolution
 

Slammed Tesla Model 3 With No Lights Looks Clean

26 Oct 2019, 20:54 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
For such a popular car, the Model 3 sedan feels like it hasn't reached its full potential, at least from a tuning perspective. Most of the body kits have been as subtle as a white tattoo, and Tesla's over-the-air updates make engine mods look silly.
4 photos
Slammed Tesla Model 3 With No Lights Looks CleanSlammed Tesla Model 3 With No Lights Looks CleanSlammed Tesla Model 3 With No Lights Looks Clean
But people with a bank balance too low to buy one are curious about what can be done, and graphics design artist Brad Builds seems to be among them because he just posted this crazy-looking Model 3 with no eyes.

The sedan is now one sleek piece of metal. You can barely tell where the hood meets the bumper and the fenders, at least in this image, which doesn't reflect Tesla's build quality. It kind of reminds us of an alien creature, the kind that hunts on sound and smell alone because it lives on a planet with very little light.

Can you imagine how automobiles would have to be constructed if the species that invented them couldn't see? Of course, there are lots of cars where the headlights aren't there. Many types of race car are like that, as well as classic models with pop-ups. Wow, we just realized that we'd love the Model 3 more if it had pop-up headlights.

Of course, this isn't the first time Brad has rendered a Tesla, but he always has these JDM-style wheels and subtle widebody look. It's pretty hard to give it a new style since it's such an iconic shape. After what they've done with Huracan, let's hope Liberty Walk is willing to give it a try.

In any case, there's not much to do with the powertrain here. Making about 450 horsepower, the performance version of the cheapest Tesla can play in roughly the same league as the BMW M3. It can beat it in a drag race and sometimes even drifting.


Tesla Model 3 Tesla rendering tesla rendering JDM tuning
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) How McLaren Wanted to Break the Land Speed Record With Ayrton Senna as a DriverHow McLaren Wanted to Break the Land Speed Record With Ayrton Senna as a Driver
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Ready for the World’s First EV Hot Hatch? It Could Be This VW ID.3 GTEReady for the World’s First EV Hot Hatch? It Could Be This VW ID.3 GTE
On Electric Harleys and New Generations These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Things That Fly (by Plane): Pigs, Mini Horses, Cats and DogsThings That Fly (by Plane): Pigs, Mini Horses, Cats and Dogs
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Grab the Popcorn, Here Are the Most Outrageous Celebrity DUIsGrab the Popcorn, Here Are the Most Outrageous Celebrity DUIs
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Together Forever: Some Love Their Cars So Much They’ll Take Them to the GraveTogether Forever: Some Love Their Cars So Much They’ll Take Them to the Grave
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverTESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVAll TESLA MOTORS models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day